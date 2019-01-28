Metals on the move amid Rusal, Vale news

Metal prices are in focus this morning after some market moving news in the sector.
Aluminum prices fell 1.4% in London to $1,892.50 a ton after the U.S. formally lifted sanctions on Russia's Rusal (OTC:RUALF), while shares of the aluminum giant leapt 5% as Jean-Pierre Thomas resigned as chairman.
Chinese iron futures are separately on rise following a dam collapse at a Vale mine in Brazil, which killed at least 58 people and fueled concerns over constraints on Brazilian exports of the commodity to China.
