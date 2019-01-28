Germany hopes to be coal free by 2038

Shift to renewables? Germany should shut down all of its coal-fired power plants by 2038 at the latest, a government-appointed commission said over the weekend, proposing at least €40B in aid to regions affected by the phase-out.

Renewables made up more than 40% of Germany's energy mix last year - beating coal for the first time - following a 2011 decision to halt nuclear power.

ETFs: EWG, KOL, DAX, ICLN, GEX, GF, DBE, PBD, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, PZD, EWGS, RJN, OTC:GRN, FGM, QDEU, JJE-OLD, UBN, FLGR