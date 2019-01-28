May seeking changes to Irish backstop?

Jan. 28, 2019 5:03 AM ET By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • In an attempt to break the deadlock over Brexit, Theresa May will seek legally binding changes from the EU regarding the Irish backstop, lawmaker Boris Johnson wrote in The Telegraph, citing senior government sources.
  • "If the PM secures a 'Freedom Clause' - for the U.K. to escape the backstop without reference to the bloc - I have no doubt that she will have the whole country full-throatedly behind her."
