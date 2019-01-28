Earnings season update from FactSet

With 22% of companies in the S&P 500 so far reporting Q4 results, the percentage of actual EPS above estimates (71%) is equal to the five-year average, according to FactSet.

However, firms are reporting earnings in aggregate that are 3.0% above estimates, which is below the five-year average.

Combined with estimated results for companies that have yet to report, Q4's Y/Y earnings growth rate is currently 10.9%, marking the fifth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth, but the first time since Q4 2017 that growth hasn't reached above 20%.