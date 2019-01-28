Stocks lower ahead of action-packed week

Global shares are starting the week on the back foot ahead of some major upcoming events that could weigh on investor sentiment.

Among them: Key votes on Brexit, U.S.-China trade talks, a Federal Reserve policy decision and a deluge of high profile corporate earnings.

More tensions? President Trump said another government shutdown is "certainly an option" after signing a bill to temporarily reopen government following the longest shutdown in history.

Asia: Nikkei -0.6% ; Hang Seng flat; Shanghai -0.2% . Sensex -1% .

Europe: FTSE 100 -0.4% ; CAC 40 -0.5% ; DAX -0.3% .

U.S. futures: Dow -0.4% ; S&P -0.4% ; Nasdaq -0.5% .

Oil is down 1.6% at $52.82/bbl, gold is up 0.2% to $1300/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.76%.

