Descartes to acquire Visual Compliance / eCustoms Business for C$330M

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to acquire the businesses run by the Management Systems Resources Inc. group of companies operating under the names “Visual Compliance,” “eCustoms” and “MSR”.

The deal value of ~C$330M will be paid as a combination of asset and share purchases.

The company will issue ~C$12M common shares and the balance will be satisfied in cash.

The transaction is expected to close in February.

Descartes has amended and increased its existing $150M senior secured revolving credit facility to $350M revolving operating credit facility.

The credit facility has a five-year maturity with no fixed repayment dates prior to the end of the five-year term ending in January 2024.