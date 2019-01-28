Hilton highlights big growth year

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) announces that it achieved a fourth consecutive year of record-breaking growth in 2018, including deals signed, construction starts and new openings.

The hotel operator notes it grew its development pipeline to 364K rooms across 15 brands, supported by almost 110K new rooms approved in 60 countries and territories, with construction starts on 83K rooms totaling 184K rooms under construction. Hilton achieved almost seven percent net unit growth, opened more than a hotel per day, adding more than 450 properties to surpass 5.6K properties globally with nearly 913K rooms in 113 countries and territories.

CEO Christopher Nassetta says the company expects 2019 to be its best and most dynamic year yet.

Source: Press Release