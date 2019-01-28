Alexion's ravulizumab successful in late-stage aHUS study; shares up 2% premarket
Jan. 28, 2019 6:57 AM ETAlexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)ALXNBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor11 Comments
- A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALXN) ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab-cwvz) (formerly ALXN1210) in complement inhibitor-naïve patients with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) met the primary endpoint of complete thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA) response (defined as hematologic normalization and improved kidney function).
- ULTOMIRIS delivered immediate complete inhibition of the complement C5 protein that was sustained over the entire eight-week dosing period. Thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets) was reduced in 83.9% of patients. Hemolysis (destruction of red blood cells) was reduced in 76.8% of patients. Kidney function was improved in 58.9% of patients. Participants had to achieve all three criteria to qualify as a complete TMA responder.
- Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.
- A Phase 3 study in children and adolescents with aHUS is ongoing.
- Shares are up 2% premarket on light volume.