Versum Materials, Entegris announce stock swap merger deal

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) and Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) agree to combine in a "merger of equals" via an all-stock deal that values VSM shares at $35.08 each, an 11% premium over Friday's closing price.

Under the deal terms, VSM shareholders would receive 1.12 ENTG shares for each existing VSM share; ENTG shareholders would own 52.5% and VSM shareholders would own 47.5% of the combined company.

The combined company would retain the Entegris name and would be headquartered in Billerica, Mass.; ENTG CEO Bertrand Loy would become CEO, ENTG CFO Greg Graves would serve as CFO, and VSM General Counsel Michael Valente would become General Counsel of the combined company.