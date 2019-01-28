Mid-stage melanoma study of Evelo's EDP1503 + Keytruda underway

The first patient has been dosed in an investigator-sponsored open-label Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Evelo Biosciences' (NASDAQ:EVLO) EDP1503, combined with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in up to 70 subjects with melanoma who have not received or have relapsed after receiving anti-PD-1 inhibitor therapy.

Participants will receive EDP1503, an immune pathway activator, alone each day for two weeks followed by the combination each day. Biomarker data from paired biopsies plus clinical outcomes will be assessed. Preliminary results should be available in H2 2020.