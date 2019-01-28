Accuray inks JV in China

Jan. 28, 2019 7:10 AM ET Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)
  • Subsidiaries of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and China Isotope and Radiation Corporation (CIRC) have formed a joint venture (JV) to manufacture and sell radiation oncology systems in China.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, CIRC's subsidiary will own 51% of the venture and Accuray's subsidiary will own the remaining 49%. It will be located in Tianjin and operate under the name CNNC Accuray (Tianjin) Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Accuray will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today to discuss the deal.
