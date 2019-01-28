Fortis to sell stake in B.C. hydroelectric project for ~C$1B
- Fortis (NYSE:FTS) agrees to sell its 51% stake in its Waneta Expansion hydroelectric project in British Columbia to state-owned Columbia Power Corp. and Columbia Basin Trust for ~C$1B.
- FTS and its partners constructed the 335 MW hydroelectric generating facility expansion and through FortisBC has operated the facility since it went into production in 2015; FTS will continue to operate the facility and purchase its surplus capacity.
- FTS says the deal completes the asset sale funding component of its five-year capital investment plan.