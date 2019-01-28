Altria sell-off called 'way overdone' by Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog says the firm is "frankly mystified" by the sharp drop in Altria's (NYSE:MO) share price.

Herzog and team think the selloff in the stock is "way overdone" and are incrementally more bullish on Altria's decision to acquire a 35% stake in JUUL based on an analysis of the fast-growing nicotine pool. Also on the positive side of the ledger, Altria's EPS growth through 2025 is expected by WF to accelerate to ~10% CAGR.