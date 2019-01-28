Wells Fargo sees upside on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in FY19 and FY20.

"We view MDLZ as having large cap food’s greatest gap between potential and expectations and while its history of revenue softness is evident in FY20 skepticism, we think that forward-looking investors stand to benefit," reads the firm's note.

WF lifts its FY20 EPS estimate to $2.80 and expects 4% organic reveue growth vs. +3.8% prior. MLDZ is rated at Outperform and assigned a price target to $53.

Shares of MDLZ are up 6.7% YTD.