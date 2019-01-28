Eni, OMV to acquire ADNOC refining stakes for combined $5.8B

Eni (NYSE:E) and OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) agree to pay a combined ~$5.8B for respective 20% and 15% stakes in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s refining unit and establish a new trading operation owned by the three partners.

The deal expands ADNOC’s access to European markets, furthers Eni’s diversification away from Africa and gives OMV a downstream oil business outside Europe.

“This is one of the largest-ever refinery transactions and reflects the scale, quality, and growth potential of Adnoc Refining’s assets, coupled with an advantageous location from which to supply markets in Africa, Asia and Europe,” Eni says.