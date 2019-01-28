JPMorgan pushes ahead in ETFs

JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) presence in exchange-traded funds surged as the group increased sales 10-fold last year, the Financial Times reports.

Investors piled $16.8B into ETFs run by JPMorgan Asset Management last year vs. $1.6B in 2017, says ETFGI, a London-based consulting firm.

That beats new ETF business last year for State Street (NYSE:STT), which had $6.6B, and Invesco, which had $6.8B, the third and fourth largest players globally.

JPMorgan was the fifth-best seller of ETFs in 2017, behind Vanguard, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Nomura (NYSE:NMR) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

