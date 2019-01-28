Wayfair +3% after Credit Suisse upgrade
Jan. 28, 2019
- Shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) shoot higher in early trading after Credit Suisse upgrades the onlien retailer to an Outperform rating.
- The firm says the premise of its bullish thesis on Wayfair is entirely predicated on its long-term growth and profitability trajectory after factoring in the impact of near-term investments.
- "As we conduct industry checks in an attempt to assess Wayfair’s competitive positioning, we conclude that its lead while not insurmountable to the larger online operators like Amazon, remains strong and defensible in the near-to-medium term," writes the CS analyst team.
- Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $130 to Wayfair vs. $118 prior. The 52-week high for Wayfair is $151.20.
- W +3.19% premarket to $105.45.