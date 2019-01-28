Caterpillar -5.8% after big earnings miss

Adjusted profit per share rose 18% Y/Y to $2.55 in Q4, but still missed estimates by a whopping $0.43.
The figure excluded restructuring costs, mark-to-market losses for re-measurement of pension and OPEB plans, certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments, the impact of U.S. tax reform and a gain on sale of an equity investment in 2017.
Sales by segment: Construction Industries +8%; Resource Industries +21%; Energy & Transportation +11%; Machinery, Energy & Transportation +12%.
Outlook for 2019: Profit per share is expected to increase to a range of $11.75-$12.75, compared with analysts' average estimate of $12.73, indicating a slide in global demand.
CAT -5.8% premarket. Peers are also falling on the news, including CNH Industrial (CNHI -1.4%) and Deere (DE -1.6%).
Now read: How Far Could Deere Fall? (Revisited) »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox