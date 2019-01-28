JPMorgan gets bearish on Autohome
Jan. 28, 2019 7:54 AM ETAutohome Inc. (ATHM)ATHMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) gets a bear as JPMorgan downgrades the company to Underweight and lowers the target by $10 to $58.
- The firm cites increasing concern with ATHM's "mid-to-long-term growth outlook due to the destabilization of its relationships with dealers amid a weak auto market."
- Analyst Binbin Ding says the recent dealer boycott won't have a material impact on this year's outlook but could impact ATHM's pricing power, which would put pressure on lead-generation revenue in upcoming years.
