SunTrust, U.S. Bancorp cut as Baird steps to sidelines on banks

Jan. 28, 2019 8:01 AM ETSunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)STI, USB, WFC, COF, CFG, SNVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • SunTrust (NYSE:STI) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) cut to neutral by Baird analyst David George, who says it's time to close the call to broadly buy banks after banking stocks have gained "a year's return in a month's time."
  • U.S. Bancorp -0.7% in premarket trading.
  • This month's rally is "justified, but not chasing from here," he writes.
  • Q4 results were solid with 13 of 20 beating consensus estimates, and about 80%% beat NII estimates on incremental NIM gains with better loan growth.
  • Risk factors, including peak net income/NIMs, flattening yield curve, and increased corporate leverage, still loom.
  • His current favorites: Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV).
  • Previously: SunTrust +4.9% on Q4 beat, helped by CRE income (Jan. 18)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.