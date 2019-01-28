SunTrust, U.S. Bancorp cut as Baird steps to sidelines on banks
Jan. 28, 2019 8:01 AM ETSunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)STI, USB, WFC, COF, CFG, SNVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- SunTrust (NYSE:STI) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) cut to neutral by Baird analyst David George, who says it's time to close the call to broadly buy banks after banking stocks have gained "a year's return in a month's time."
- U.S. Bancorp -0.7% in premarket trading.
- This month's rally is "justified, but not chasing from here," he writes.
- Q4 results were solid with 13 of 20 beating consensus estimates, and about 80%% beat NII estimates on incremental NIM gains with better loan growth.
- Risk factors, including peak net income/NIMs, flattening yield curve, and increased corporate leverage, still loom.
- His current favorites: Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV).
