Vale suspends dividends after dam disaster; shares -9%
Jan. 28, 2019 8:05 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) -8.8% pre-market and 18% lower in early Brazilian trading after the miner suspends dividends and share repurchases following Friday's tailings dam disaster that has left at least 58 people dead and more than 300 missing.
- Three judges already have frozen nearly $3B of Vale’s assets to ensure it will be able to compensate victims and pay for the clean-up, and S&P has placed the company’s bonds on CreditWatch, warning that it may be forced to shut some operations.
- Anger over the disaster could threaten the plans of new Pres. Bolsonaro to relax restrictions on the mining industry, including proposals to open up indigenous reservations and large swaths of the Amazon jungle for mining.
- While warning that more stringent remediation requirements and tougher penalties await, Macquarie analysts say the earnings hit would be limited because of the company’s strong balance sheet and cash generation.
- “The company can cover the remediation cost with ease,” Macquarie says. “However, Vale’s equity re-rating story was in part a reputational one which has now been dealt a body blow.”