Trevena up 29% premarket on oliceradine CRL resolution path

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) has received official Type A meeting minutes from the FDA regarding the Complete Response Letter (CRL) it received for oliceridine in November 2018.

The agency is on board that the current safety database will support labeling at a maximum daily dose of 27 mg and that it can conduct a study in healthy volunteers to collect the requested QT interval data. It plans to initiate the study in H1.

To address other items in the CRL, the FDA indicated that the Company should include supporting nonclinical data related to the characterization of the 9662 metabolite and the remaining product validation reports when it resubmits its marketing application.

No additional efficacy data are needed to support a refiling.

Managements says its current quick asset balance of ~$61.5M should be sufficient to fund operations into Q2 2020.

A conference call will commence at 8:30 a.m. ET.