Zynga +2% on KeyBanc bull

KeyBanc upgrades Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from Sector Weight to Overweight citing the "potentially underhyped" markets for mobile games and eSports.

Analyst Evan Wingren says the overall industry is healthy with worldwide sales potentially reaching $150B this year but "competition and model concerns" might weigh on sentiments.

The firm taps Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Ubisoft for the best near-term outlook and is less optimistic for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) on expectations of "messy quarters and outlooks."

Source: Bloomberg First Word.