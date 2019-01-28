GrubHub +3.7% as Credit Suisse leaves sidelines

Credit Suisse upgrades GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from Neutral to Outperform with a $130 target. (Source: Bloomberg First Word)

GrubHub is expected to report earnings on February 14. Analysts estimate revenue of $290.27M and $0.28 EPS.

GRUB is up 3.7% premarket to $83.75.

Update with more color:

Analyst Stephen Ju says he's developed a tool to track chain restaurant interest in GrubHub, which showed the company's growth potential.

Ju notes that GrubHub only has a "meaningful presence" in six of the top 20 U.S. restaurant chains, in aggregate representing 26% and 27% of the respective spend and locations.