Chemical Financial and TCF Financial agree to merge

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) and TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) each jump 7.5% in premarket trading after agreeing to an all-stock merger-of-equals transaction.

TCF will merge into Chemical and the combined holding company and bank will operate under the TCF name.

Will create a Midwest bank with about $45B in assets, $34B in total deposits and more than 500 branches across nine states.

TCF shareholders to get 0.5081 shares of CHFC common stock per share of TCF, equivalent to $21.58 per shear based on Jan. 25 closing price.

Sees 17% EPS accretion to Chemical and 31% EPS accretion to TCF by 2020, with tangible book value earn-back period of 2.7 years.

