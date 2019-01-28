Alliance Resource Partners slips as Q4 results miss estimates

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) -1.5% pre-market after Q4 earnings miss consensus and fell well short of year-ago results, as the company took impairments and coped with higher transportation expenses, and revenues rose 10% Y/Y but still missed estimates.

ARLP says it took $40.5M in non-cash asset charges during the quarter, which hurt profit, and transport costs more than doubled to $36.4M from $16.8M last year.

For 2019, ARLP says it expects revenue of $2.04B-$2.14B, excluding transportation sales, and net income of $505.5M-$545.5M.

ARLP expects increased volumes combined with strong cost performance at its mines and a stable price environment to drive "solid" results from its coal operations in 2019; the company forecasts 2019 coal production and sales volumes to rise ~10% each at the midpoint of its guidance.