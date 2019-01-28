Oppenheimer doesn't see 'McUpside' on McDonald's

Jan. 28, 2019 8:47 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)MCDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Oppenheimer previews McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) ahead of the company's Q4 earnings report later this week.
  • While the firm expects in-line results, the overall view on share price upside is limited.
  • "With refranchising and financial engineering complete, the model now normalizes to high-single digit EPS growth if SSS remain healthy. And consensus already forecasts domestic SSS accelerating to 3%+ in 2019 owing to remodels, which we believe limits upside surprises given our math," reads the Oppenheimer note.
  • Oppenheimer keeps a Perform rating on MCD and price target of $184.
