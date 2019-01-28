Platform Specialty Products CEO Sachdev to retire; company to change name

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH-OLD) says Rakesh Sachdev is retiring as CEO, to be succeeded by current Executive VP of Operations and Strategy Ben Gliklich upon completion of the sale of Arysta LifeScience to UPL Corp., which is expected by Jan. 31.

Gliklich joined PAH in early 2015 and has been Executive VP of Operations and Strategy since April 2016; Sachdev has been CEO since January 2016 after serving as CEO and President of Sigma-Aldrich for five years.

PAH also promotes Scot Benson to the role of President and COO, joining Gliklich and Chairman Martin Franklin in the company's top leadership.

Upon closing of the deal, PAH says it will change its name to Element Solutions, to be traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ESI.

Also, the company says it expects Q4 revenues of $480M vs. $494M analyst consensus estimate, and FY 2019 EPS of $0.75-$0.80 vs $0.73 consensus and full-year organic net sales rising 1%-3% and constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth of 5%-8%.