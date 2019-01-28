Cannabix advancing marijuana breathalyzer

Cannabix Technologies (OTCPK:BLOZF) has received an initial version of its Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer, a handheld device aimed at measuring THC levels in human breath for use in law enforcement and the workplace.

The company says the collection device integrates directly with its field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometer (FAIMS) that analyzes THC concentration in the breath sample via its "ion blocking" technology.

Although there is much work to be done, it says the collection unit wirelessly connects to an android device for live data streaming. The data can also be sent to the cloud for further analysis. Information on breath flow rate, total volume, relative humidity measurements, carbon dioxide levels and temperature will also be collected to help it clarify the specific parameters needed to accurately measure THC levels.