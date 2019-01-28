Dynagas LNG Partners -36% after slashing distribution

Jan. 28, 2019 9:17 AM ETDynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)DLNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor46 Comments
  • Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) -35.8% pre-market after cutting its quarterly distribution to $0.0625/share from $0.25 and leaving open the possibility of future reductions to ensure the sustainability of the partnership.
  • B. Riley FBR downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy and cuts its stock price target to $2.65 from $10.50 following the move, even though the company has a ~$1.4B current backlog and existing contracts have a duration of ~10 years.
  • Although DLNG generates low-risk, stable cash flows through long-term charter agreements, the MLP needs to preserve cash to facilitate the refinancing of its $250M unsecured notes due Oct. 30, 2019.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.