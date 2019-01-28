Dynagas LNG Partners -36% after slashing distribution
- Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) -35.8% pre-market after cutting its quarterly distribution to $0.0625/share from $0.25 and leaving open the possibility of future reductions to ensure the sustainability of the partnership.
- B. Riley FBR downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy and cuts its stock price target to $2.65 from $10.50 following the move, even though the company has a ~$1.4B current backlog and existing contracts have a duration of ~10 years.
- Although DLNG generates low-risk, stable cash flows through long-term charter agreements, the MLP needs to preserve cash to facilitate the refinancing of its $250M unsecured notes due Oct. 30, 2019.