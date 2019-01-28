Two hacking groups account for $1B of crypto heists, new report says
- Two groups of highly sophisticated groups are likely responsible for about $1B in cryptocurrency hacks, which accounts for most of the money lost in such scams, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a report from Chainanalysis.
- The two entities are likely still active.
- More than $1.7B has been publicly reported as stolen over several years, mostly from exchanges such as Mt. Gox and Bitfinex.
- The two group used a network of digital wallets to hide their tracks and later turned the cryptocurrency into physical cash through online exchanges and individual transaction; stolen funds were transferred an average of 5,000 times before being converted into cash, Chainanalysis said.
- There's a chance the analysis is incorrect, Chainanalysis says, and it's unsure of the identities of the two groups.
- Previously: Latest crypto exchange hack in Japan (Sept. 20, 2018)
