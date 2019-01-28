Nvidia -15% on Q4 guidance cut

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) cuts its Q4 guidance on weaker sales of its gaming and datacenter platforms. Revenue is expected within 2% of $2.2B (was: within 2% of $2.7B; consensus: $2.7B) with gross margin within 100 bps of 56% (was: within 50 bps of 62.5%).

The company blames deteriorating macro conditions, particularly in China, for customers delaying orders.

CEO Jensen Huang: “Q4 was an extraordinary, unusually turbulent, and disappointing quarter. Looking forward, we are confident in our strategies and growth drivers."

Nvidia will hold a conference call on February 14 to discuss Q4 results.