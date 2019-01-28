Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announces that it entered into a time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE for one of its post-Panamax dry bulk vessels for a period of minimum fourteen months to maximum seventeen months.

The gross charter rate is $5K per day for the first five days of the charter period and $12,750 per day for the balance period of the time charter.

The company also announced that it has entered into a time charter contract with Phaethon International Company for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels. The gross charter rate is $10K per day.

Diana Shipping says the two employments are anticipated to generate approximately $12.22M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.

Diana Shipping's fleet currently consists of 48 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 20 Panamax).

Source: Press Release