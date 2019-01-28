IAMGOLD to delay construction of Côté gold project

IAMGOLD (IAG +7.3% ) shoots higher at the open following news it will delay the construction of its Côté gold project in Ontario until market conditions improve.

The miner says it has "substantially de-risked the Côté gold project, from both a technical and financial perspective, and believe in its potential to positively transform the company" but will "wait for improved and sustainable market conditions in order to proceed."

Building activities had been expected to start early this year, with pre-production beginning in late 2020, with expected average annual production of 367K oz. of gold over its 16-year life.