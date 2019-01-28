Retail investors get back into equity mutual funds: Trim Tabs

Retail investors get back into equity mutual funds in January after pulling money out in December, says Trim Tabs Investment Research.

"The Powell put and lots of dovish central bank chatter seem to have reassured retail investors, who are adding money to U.S. equity mutual funds for the first month in almost four years," says David Santschi, Trim Tabs director of liquidity research.

U.S. equity mutual funds take in an estimated $3.4B in January, set for their first monthly inflow since February 2015.

Inflows of U.S. equity mutual funds and global equity mutual funds combined reach estimated $7.6B this month, on track to highest since February 2016; compares with a combined outflow of $69.7B in December, highest monthly outflow on record.

Flows of equity exchange-traded exchange-traded funds turn flat to negative in January, with U.S. equity ETF outflows of $14.3B--first monthly outflow since June 2018--and global ETF inflows of $3.2B, lowest monthly inflow since at least October 2018.

