Scorpio Bulkers -10.5% post Q4 results
- Scorpio Bulkers (SALT -10.5%) trades down 10.5% after the company misses Q4 estimates.
- The company says its Kamsarmax fleet earned $13,148 per day during the quarter and the Ultramax fleet earned $12,213 per day.
- For voyages fixed for Q1 2019, the Kamsarmax fleet is at ~$12,913 per day for 60% of the day and the Ultramax fleet is at ~$11,072 per day for 56% of the days.
- The Company had ~$74.3M in cash and equivalents.
- The Company repurchased ~4.5M common shares at an average cost of $6.05/share totaling $27M.
- The Company repaid ~$23.1M of $330M credit facility as two of the Kamsarmax vessels previously financed by this loan are now financed under the $34M credit facility.
- Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02/share, payable on or about March 15, 2019.
