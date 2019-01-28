Xenon updates on two CNS pipeline candidates; shares up 2%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE +2.3%) provides the following updates on two of its CNS candidates:
XEN007 (flunarizine): FDA has designated the calcium channel inhibitor an Orphan Drug for the treatment of alternating hemiplegia of childhood (AHC), a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of paralysis on one or both sides of the body, and hemiplegic migraine (HM), a rare type of migraine characterized by stroke-like symptoms. It also has rare pediatric disease designation for AHC. Phase 2 development in one indication should commence this year.
XEN1101: Enrollment is underway in a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating the Kv7 potassium channel modulator as adjunctive treatment in adult patients with focal epilepsy. Topline data should be available in H2 2020.
