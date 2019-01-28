Weak outlooks from CAT and Nvidia weigh on stocks

Stocks sink at the open after a report from Dow component Caterpillar ( -8.2% ) showed much weaker earnings and guidance than Wall Street had expected; S&P -1.3% , Dow -1.5% , Nasdaq -1.7% .

CAT said results were particularly hurt by a slowdown in sales in China, reporting sales in the Asia/Pacific region fell 4% from the year-ago quarter.

Also, chipmaker Nvidia ( -16% ) cut its Q4 revenue guidance below consensus, citing "deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, particularly in China."

The two discouraging reports come as investors brace for the busiest week of the corporate reporting season.

European bourses are lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.9% , France's CAC -0.8% and Germany's DAX -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.2% .

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows information technology ( -2% ) and industrials ( -1.7% ) dragged by Nvidia and Caterpillar, respectively, while only the utilities sector ( +0.1% ) trades higher.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed despite the weak start in equities, as the two-year yield and 10-year yield both remain flat at 2.60% and 2.75%, respectively; the U.S. Dollar Index is flat at 95.79.