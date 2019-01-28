Four Seasons Education slides 17% due to weak margins
Jan. 28, 2019
- Four Seasons Education (FEDU -17%) reports Q3 revenue growth of 4.5% Y/Y to RMB91.2M.
- Total student enrollment reached 45,857, down 8.7% Y/Y & number of learning centers reached 56 (+69.7% Y/Y).
- Gross margin declined 1,260 bps to 52.8%.
- Adj. operating margin declined 1,370 bps to 18.3%.
- Adj. net margin also declined 450 bps to 15%.
- The Company had cash and equivalents of RMB497M.
- "As we constantly broaden our course coverage across the entire K-12 age groups with more in-demand class offerings on a variety of academic topics and areas, we have achieved further enrollment diversification in various subjects and age groups.” said Mr. Peiqing Tian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Four Seasons Education.
