UBS keeps equity trading in London: Bloomberg
Jan. 28, 2019 10:02 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)UBSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- UBS Group (UBS -0.9%) plans to keep its equity trading operations in London after Brexit, even as the competition speeds up plans to move trading to Europe, Bloomberg reports.
- “We may be the only venue to continue offering continental European equity trading in London and we see that as an opportunity,’’ says Richard Semark, head of UBS Multilateral Trading Facility.
- The move is a "calculated gamble" that the EU and the U.K. will reach a deal that allows European equities to be traded in London after the U.K. leaves the EU, Semark said.
