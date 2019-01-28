UBS keeps equity trading in London: Bloomberg

Jan. 28, 2019
  • UBS Group (UBS -0.9%) plans to keep its equity trading operations in London after Brexit, even as the competition speeds up plans to move trading to Europe, Bloomberg reports.
  • “We may be the only venue to continue offering continental European equity trading in London and we see that as an opportunity,’’ says Richard Semark, head of UBS Multilateral Trading Facility.
  • The move is a "calculated gamble" that the EU and the U.K. will reach a deal that allows European equities to be traded in London after the U.K. leaves the EU, Semark said.
  • Previously: British pound tracks higher on Brexit report (Jan. 25)
