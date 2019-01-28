AudioCodes +6% post Q4 result beats

Jan. 28, 2019
  • AudioCodes (AUDC +6.4%) reported Q4 revenue growth of 10.5% Y/Y to $45.78M, with Products revenue of $30.65M (+9.3% Y/Y) and Services revenue of $15.13M (+13% Y/Y).
  • For Q4 Company’s UC-SIP revenues increased more than 30% Y/Y.
  • Q4 Gross margin declined by 47 bps to 62.6% and operating margin improved by 340 bps to 11.2%.
  • Q4 Adj. Gross margin was 63% and Adj. operating margin was 13.7%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $11.62M, compared to $9.36M a year ago.
  • Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $31.5M, as of December 31, 2018.
  • Company repurchased 250,000 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $2.8M.
  • Previously: AudioCodes beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Jan. 28)
  • Previously: AudioCodes declares $0.11 dividend (Jan. 28)
