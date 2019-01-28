Hi-Crush inks frac sand supply deal with CNX Resources

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP -3.1% ) says it has entered into a new, long-term supply agreement with CNX Resources (CNX -1.7% ) for the in-basin purchase of Northern White frac sand to support its completions program in the Marcellus and Utica shales.

CNX also will utilize one FB silo system and related logistics with the option to expand based on demand.

CNX says it has typically sourced sand directly through its frac vendor but we saw an opportunity with HCLP to gain efficiencies and improve operations through integrated sand and logistics services.