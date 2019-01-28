Analyst cuts Amazon target before earnings

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintains an Overweight rating on Amazon (AMZN -2.5% ) but reduces his target by $300 to $2,100 ahead of earnings.

Ju also reduces his revenue estimates for third-party seller commission rates.

He cites lower seller referrals, higher fulfillment by Amazon fees, higher USPS service fees, and Amazon's minimum wage increase.

The analyst says the earnings focus will be on any disclosed unit volume and revenue growth stabilization in the quarter.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Amazon will report earnings on Thursday and consensus estimates put revenue at $71.87B and EPS at $5.64.