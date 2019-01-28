Sirius updates on Pandora note consents

Sirius XM (SIRI -1.5% ) says its consent solicitation tied to Pandora's (P -1.1% ) convertible 2020 notes has expired with a majority, while it's extended the consent solicitation linked to Pandora's convertible 2023 notes.

The solicitation regarding amendments to the indenture governing the 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2020 expired at the end of Friday, with Sirius XM Radio receiving valid consents for at least a majority.

It's extending the solicitation related to those amendments covering the indenture around the 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2023, to 5 p.m. New York time tomorrow. It was set to expire at the end of Friday as well.