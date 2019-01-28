Spectrum Brands completed the sale of its Global Auto Care business to Energizer Holdings, Inc.
Jan. 28, 2019 10:20 AM ETSpectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)SPB, ENRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB -1%) announced the closing of the sale of its Global Auto Care business to Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) for $938.7M in cash and approximately 5.3M shares of Energizer common stock.
- “We already have achieved major progress this month with approximately $2.12B of debt reduction initiatives to materially improve our capital structure in fiscal 2019,” Mr. Maura said, “including the prepayment in full of our credit facility term loans totaling $1.23B and the planned redemption, which is scheduled to occur this week, of all of our $890M of 7.75% senior notes.