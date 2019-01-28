Tech | Top News

GameStop -3% as Apple mulls gaming service

|About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)|By:, SA News Editor

Apple (AAPL -1.5%) is talking to game developers about starting a streaming service, according to Cheddar sources.

The talks reportedly started around 2H18.

Users would pay a flat monthly fee to access a bundle of available titles.

Previous reports have suggested that Apple will launch a video streaming service this year.

The game and video services would add a recurring revenue funnel to the fast-growing Services business, which is growing more vital to Apple as the smartphone market softens.

GameStop (NYSE:GMEplunge 3% on the report.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox