GameStop -3% as Apple mulls gaming service

Apple (AAPL -1.5%) is talking to game developers about starting a streaming service, according to Cheddar sources.
The talks reportedly started around 2H18.
Users would pay a flat monthly fee to access a bundle of available titles.
Previous reports have suggested that Apple will launch a video streaming service this year.
The game and video services would add a recurring revenue funnel to the fast-growing Services business, which is growing more vital to Apple as the smartphone market softens.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) plunge 3% on the report.
