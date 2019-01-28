Liberty Global testing UK electric vehicle charge points

Jan. 28, 2019
  • Liberty Global's (LBTYA -0.5%) Virgin Media is beginning street trials to install curbside electric vehicle charging points in the UK.
  • The company would use the cable ducts it runs under residential streets to supply the system, according to the Financial Times.
  • It will run a pilot with a few sites to see how it will hold up for residential areas. Most of the infrastructure needed to support electric vehicles needs to go underground, the company notes, but its street cabinets already have power running to them.
