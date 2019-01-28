Chinese iron ore jumps to 16-month high after Vale disaster

Jan. 28, 2019 10:42 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIO, BHP, VALE, AAUKF, AAUKY, FSUMF, GLCNF, GLNCYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Rio Tinto (RIO +0.8%) and BHP (BHP +0.2%) are only modestly higher even as iron ore prices in China spike to a 16-month high and investors expect the global miners to claim more share of global iron ore production after Vale's (VALE -17%) dam disaster in Brazil.
  • The most traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 6% to 567.5 yuan/metric ton ($84.23), the highest since September 2017, before paring gains to close 2.8% higher at 550.5 yuan.
  • The Corrego do Feijao mine shutdown will result in a 1.5% production loss for Vale, which will have a "negligible" impact on supply, Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau tells Reuters.
  • "We do not expect to see a big rebound in iron ore prices in view of this deadly accident as China’s iron ore demand over the short term will be mild due to weak seasonality," Lau says.
  • However, some Chinese iron ore traders say they are concerned that supplies of high-grade Brazilian ore could tighten if the government orders other Vale mines shut to probe for additional safety issues; Vale is the world’s top supplier of low-aluminum iron ore, preferred by Chinese mills for its low impurity level.
