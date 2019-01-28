CIRCOR to divest its Reliability Services business for $85M

Jan. 28, 2019 10:48 AM ETCIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR)CIRBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • CIRCOR (CIR) agrees to sell its non-core Reliability Services business to RelaDyne, for ~$85M.
  • The Company expects to use the sale net proceeds to pay down outstanding debt.
  • “This transaction is in line with our strategy to focus on CIRCOR’s core mission-critical flow control platform and underscores our commitment to strengthening our balance sheet,” said Scott Buckhout, President and CEO of CIRCOR
  • In FY18, Reliability Services business is expected to generate ~$65M of revenue with an adjusted operating margin of ~10%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.