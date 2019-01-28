CIRCOR to divest its Reliability Services business for $85M
Jan. 28, 2019 10:48 AM ETCIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR)CIRBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- CIRCOR (CIR) agrees to sell its non-core Reliability Services business to RelaDyne, for ~$85M.
- The Company expects to use the sale net proceeds to pay down outstanding debt.
- “This transaction is in line with our strategy to focus on CIRCOR’s core mission-critical flow control platform and underscores our commitment to strengthening our balance sheet,” said Scott Buckhout, President and CEO of CIRCOR
- In FY18, Reliability Services business is expected to generate ~$65M of revenue with an adjusted operating margin of ~10%.