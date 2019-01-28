U.S. Treasury set to issue $1T of debt for second year: Bloomberg

The U.S. Treasury is set to borrow $1T for a second year to finance the government's widening budget deficit, Bloomberg reports, citing strategists at primary-dealer firms.

The Treasury's total net new issuance in 2018 was $1.34T, more than double the 2017 level of about $550B.

Steven Zeng of Deutsche Bank sees Treasury net new issuance at $1.4T in 2019, with $1.11T from coupon-bearing debt and the rest in bills.

Even with the increased supply, Treasury yields haven't risen significantly because demand for the world's safest securities haven't eased off.

Over the next 10 years, the U.S. government will spend about $7T to service its debt, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

